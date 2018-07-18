Top Stories
See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet & Show Coverage Here!

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 7:21 pm

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Being Sued Over New Fragrance Logo

Kim Kardashian is reportedly being sued because of the logo for her new fragrance Vibes.

According to The Blast, Vibes Media is suing Kim‘s company for the speech bubble logo that resembles their own.

Vibes Media reportedly trademarked their logo back in 2012.

The company says Kim “has been marketing, promoting, and is now selling a Vibes perfume. The Vibes perfume comes in a bottle that is a close facsimile of the Registered Vibes Logo.”

They are seeking unspecified damages, an injunction to keep them from continuing to sell it, and an order for them to turn over all unsold perfumes so they can be destroyed.

Check out the perfume bottle’s logo in the photo below…
