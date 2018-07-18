Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Grab Dinner Together in New York City!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are enjoying a nice dinner together!

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star and the 26-year-old “Butterfly Effect” rapper were seen heading out of Carbone together on Wednesday night (July 18) in New York City.

Kylie looked pretty in a little black Fendi dress and military boots as she made her way out of the building.

The two recently starred on the cover of GQ Magazine together, and also sat down for a fun Q&A session where Kylie tested Travis‘s Kylie and Kardashian-Jenner knowledge. Watch now!