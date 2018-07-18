Top Stories
Wed, 18 July 2018 at 2:07 pm

Lily Collins Hangs Poolside During Ischia Global Festival!

Lily Collins looks like she’s having a blast at the Ischia Global Festival!

The 29-year-old actress was all smiles while stopping by the Andrea Boccelli Humanitarian Awards gala dinner as part of the fest on Tuesday (July 17) at Punta Molino in Ischia, Italy.

Lily also made some time to hang out poolside while staying at Hotel Regina.

She showed off several summery looks while enjoying downtime with friends, including a cute high-waisted bikini and a gingham top paired with denim shorts.

“Living my best with the best…” Lily wrote on her Instagram.

Check out her cute vacay snap below…

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on

