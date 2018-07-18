Top Stories
Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Alec Baldwin Made a Big Error at This Hollywood Hotspot - Find Out What Happened

Is Bachelorette's Colton Underwood Faking His Virginity?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 1:28 pm

Lily James Plays Hilarious Round of 'The Whisper Challenge' on 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Lily James Plays Hilarious Round of 'The Whisper Challenge' on 'The Tonight Show' - Watch Here!

Lily James dropped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last night (July 17) and took on the late-night host in a hilarious round of The Whisper Challenge.

The game involves one player wearing a pair of headphones with loud music blaring and trying to guess the song lyric the other player is mouthing.

Lily and Jimmy struggled to guess lyrics from songs like Zedd‘s “The Middle,” Jodi Benson‘s “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid and ABBA‘s “Fernando.”

Lily also talks about her lifelong love of ABBA and what it was like meeting Meryl Streep and performing music with ABBA‘s Benny Andersson – Watch more after the cut!


Singing Whisper Challenge with Lily James

Click inside to watch the rest of Lily James’ appearance on The Tonight Show…


Lily James Performed Music with Abba
Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC
