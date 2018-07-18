Top Stories
Wed, 18 July 2018 at 11:05 am

Liv Tyler Speaks to Rumors About If She Dated Orlando Bloom

Liv Tyler Speaks to Rumors About If She Dated Orlando Bloom

Liv Tyler and Neve Campbell make an appearance on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live! on Tuesday night (July 17) in New York City.

While on the show, a fan called in to ask Liv about the rumors that she dated her Lord of the Rings co-star Orlando Bloom back in the day.

“All gossip!” Liv answered. “No, never ever, ever.”

“He’s one of my oldest friends, obviously. We grew up together and we were in The Lord of the Rings together, but never ever dated,” she added. “I was with Royce [Langdon] then, my first husband, and madly in love with him, so I wasn’t on the market.”

“We all flirted,” she admitted, “…But no, I’ve never gone out with Orlando.”
Photos: nbc, Getty
Posted to: Andy Cohen, Liv Tyler, Neve Campbell, Orlando Bloom

