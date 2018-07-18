Michelle Williams' Celeb Friends Show Support After She Gets Honest About Depression

Michelle Williams is getting open and honest about seeking help for depression and her celebrity friends are praising her for speaking out.

The 37-year-old Destiny’s Child singer revealed in an Instagram post that she “recently listened to the same advice [she has] given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals.”

Among the stars who left comments on the Instagram post include Beyonce‘s sister Solange Knowles and mom Tina Lawson, Oscar winner Octavia Spencer, Empire actor Jussie Smollett, rapper Missy Elliott, and more.

“Love u so Michelle! Really proud of you. Sending u all the love in the world,” Solange wrote.

“Michelle My Belle, I’m so proud of you! You have given unselfishly of your time and support to so many and I know that you will be the best example of self care which we all need. Keep being a warrior and an advocate for you. I love and support you with all my being,” Tina wrote. “I so love and admire you [sic] amazing courage.”

