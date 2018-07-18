Rebecca Rittenhouse & Betty Gabriel Attend 'Unfriended: Dark Web' L.A. Premiere!

Rebecca Rittenhouse and Betty Gabriel walk the red carpet at the premiere of their movie Unfriended: Dark Web on Tuesday (July 17) at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

The actresses were joined at the event by their co-stars Bryan Adrian, Chelsea Alden, Colin Woodell, Stephanie Nogueras, Savira Windyani, Douglas Tait, Alexa Mansour, and Connor Del Rio.

The movie was produced by Blumhouse and tells the story of a teen who comes into possession of a new laptop and soon discovers that the previous owner is not only watching him, but will also do anything to get it back. Catch the horror flick in theaters on July 20.

FYI: Rebecca is wearing a Vika Gazinskaya dress. Betty is wearing a Tadashi Shoji gown.