Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Alec Baldwin Made a Big Error at This Hollywood Hotspot - Find Out What Happened

Is Bachelorette's Colton Underwood Faking His Virginity?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 3:12 pm

Shawn Mendes Congratulated Hailey Baldwin on Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes just revealed how he reacted to news that Hailey Baldwin was engaged to Justin Bieber!

The 19-year-old singer, who attended the Met Gala with Hailey, says he texted her a congratulatory message.

“I texted Hailey the day of, and I said congrats. That’s what it is. I think everybody wants there to be more — there’s not,” Shawn said on Australian show The Project, according to the Daily Mail.

Shawn and Hailey were the subject of dating rumors earlier this year but they shot down rumors that the Met Gala was their big debut.

Despite the duo being just friends, Hailey deleted photos with Shawn from her Instagram after she started dating Justin.

Photos: Getty
