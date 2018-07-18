Top Stories
See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage Here!

See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet & Show Coverage Here!

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 9:16 pm

Steve Carell Stars in 'Welcome to Marwen' - Watch the Trailer!

Steve Carell Stars in 'Welcome to Marwen' - Watch the Trailer!

Steve Carell stars in the upcoming Welcome to Marwen, and you can watch the trailer right here!

The upcoming movie, based on a true story, is set to hit theaters on December 21.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Steve Carell

When a devastating attack shatters Mark Hogancamp (Carell) and wipes away all memories, no one expected recovery. Putting together pieces from his old and new life, Mark meticulously creates a wondrous town where he can heal and be heroic. As he builds an astonishing art installation—a testament to the most powerful women he knows—through his fantasy world, he draws strength to triumph in the real one.

The movie also co-stars Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Merritt Wever, Janelle Monáe, Eiza González, Gwendolyn Christie, Leslie Zemeckis and Neil Jackson.

Watch the trailer below!
Just Jared on Facebook
welcome to marwen 2018 01
welcome to marwen 2018 02
welcome to marwen 2018 03
welcome to marwen 2018 04
welcome to marwen 2018 05
welcome to marwen 2018 06
welcome to marwen 2018 07
welcome to marwen 2018 08
welcome to marwen 2018 09
welcome to marwen 2018 10
welcome to marwen 2018 11
welcome to marwen 2018 12
welcome to marwen 2018 13
welcome to marwen 2018 14
welcome to marwen 2018 15
welcome to marwen 2018 16

Photos: Legendary / Universal
Posted to: Diane Kruger, Eiza Gonzalez, gwendolyn christie, Janelle Monae, Leslie Mann, Leslie Zemeckis, Merritt Wever, Neil Jackson, Steve Carell, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr