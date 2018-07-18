Steve Carell Stars in 'Welcome to Marwen' - Watch the Trailer!

Steve Carell stars in the upcoming Welcome to Marwen, and you can watch the trailer right here!

The upcoming movie, based on a true story, is set to hit theaters on December 21.

When a devastating attack shatters Mark Hogancamp (Carell) and wipes away all memories, no one expected recovery. Putting together pieces from his old and new life, Mark meticulously creates a wondrous town where he can heal and be heroic. As he builds an astonishing art installation—a testament to the most powerful women he knows—through his fantasy world, he draws strength to triumph in the real one.

The movie also co-stars Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Merritt Wever, Janelle Monáe, Eiza González, Gwendolyn Christie, Leslie Zemeckis and Neil Jackson.

Watch the trailer below!