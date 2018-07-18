Taylor Swift Stops By a Studio on Her Day Off in NYC!
Taylor Swift is hitting up a studio on her day off from the reputation Stadium Tour!
The 28-year-old superstar was spotted heading inside the building on Wednesday afternoon (July 18) in New York City.
Taylor has been spending time in the Big Apple while performing shows around the East coast.
She’s already played shows for a hometown crowd in Pennsylvania and is set to kick off a run of shows in New Jersey starting on Friday!
FYI: Taylor is wearing a Madewell top, ksubi shorts, Golden Goose sneakers and Jimmy Choo sunglasses.