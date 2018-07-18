Top Stories
Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Alec Baldwin Made a Big Error at This Hollywood Hotspot - Find Out What Happened

Alec Baldwin Made a Big Error at This Hollywood Hotspot - Find Out What Happened

Is Bachelorette's Colton Underwood Faking His Virginity?

Is Bachelorette's Colton Underwood Faking His Virginity?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 4:28 pm

Taylor Swift Stops By a Studio on Her Day Off in NYC!

Taylor Swift Stops By a Studio on Her Day Off in NYC!

Taylor Swift is hitting up a studio on her day off from the reputation Stadium Tour!

The 28-year-old superstar was spotted heading inside the building on Wednesday afternoon (July 18) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

Taylor has been spending time in the Big Apple while performing shows around the East coast.

She’s already played shows for a hometown crowd in Pennsylvania and is set to kick off a run of shows in New Jersey starting on Friday!

FYI: Taylor is wearing a Madewell top, ksubi shorts, Golden Goose sneakers and Jimmy Choo sunglasses.
Just Jared on Facebook
taylor swift hits a studio in nyc 01
taylor swift hits a studio in nyc 02
taylor swift hits a studio in nyc 03
taylor swift hits a studio in nyc 04
taylor swift hits a studio in nyc 05
taylor swift hits a studio in nyc 06
taylor swift hits a studio in nyc 07
taylor swift hits a studio in nyc 08
taylor swift hits a studio in nyc 09

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr