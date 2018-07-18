'The Dark Knight' to Return to Select Theaters for 10th Anniversary!

Christopher Nolan‘s The Dark Knight will be returning to theaters in select locations in honor of the film’s 10th anniversary!

Four select IMAX theaters in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Toronto will screen the movie for one week beginning on August 24, Variety reports.

The theaters are the AMC Universal Citywalk IMAX in Universal City, the AMC Lincoln Square IMAX in New York, the AMC Metreon IMAX in San Francisco, and the Ontario Place Cinesphere IMAX in Toronto.

The film was the highest grossing film of 2018, and starred Christian Bale as Batman and the late Heath Ledger as the Joker (he received a posthumous Oscar for his work in the film.)