Top Stories
Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Alec Baldwin Made a Big Error at This Hollywood Hotspot - Find Out What Happened

Alec Baldwin Made a Big Error at This Hollywood Hotspot - Find Out What Happened

Is Bachelorette's Colton Underwood Faking His Virginity?

Is Bachelorette's Colton Underwood Faking His Virginity?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 10:13 am

'The Dark Knight' to Return to Select Theaters for 10th Anniversary!

'The Dark Knight' to Return to Select Theaters for 10th Anniversary!

Christopher Nolan‘s The Dark Knight will be returning to theaters in select locations in honor of the film’s 10th anniversary!

Four select IMAX theaters in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Toronto will screen the movie for one week beginning on August 24, Variety reports.

The theaters are the AMC Universal Citywalk IMAX in Universal City, the AMC Lincoln Square IMAX in New York, the AMC Metreon IMAX in San Francisco, and the Ontario Place Cinesphere IMAX in Toronto.

The film was the highest grossing film of 2018, and starred Christian Bale as Batman and the late Heath Ledger as the Joker (he received a posthumous Oscar for his work in the film.)
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, The Dark Knight

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr