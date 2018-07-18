Wiz Khalifa Says It's 'Sus' to Bite a Banana - Watch Now!
Wiz Khalifa is not into biting bananas.
The 30-year-old Rolling Papers 2 rapper opened up an interview on The Breakfast Club by explaining his fruit-eating etiquette on Tuesday (July 17).
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Wiz Khalifa
“You gotta break it in half. If you bite a banana, you sus,” he explained.
“You a n–a? If you a n–a, n–as gotta break the banana in half, pause…that’s the thing. You got to break it in pieces, bro.”
Charlamagne tha God then countered with: “Why?! It’s just a fruit!”
Watch Wiz explain why he won’t bite a banana below.