See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage Here!

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Here's What Shawn Mendes Said to Hailey Baldwin After Her Engagement to Justin Bieber

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 11:30 pm

Wiz Khalifa Says It's 'Sus' to Bite a Banana - Watch Now!

Wiz Khalifa Says It's 'Sus' to Bite a Banana - Watch Now!

Wiz Khalifa is not into biting bananas.

The 30-year-old Rolling Papers 2 rapper opened up an interview on The Breakfast Club by explaining his fruit-eating etiquette on Tuesday (July 17).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Wiz Khalifa

“You gotta break it in half. If you bite a banana, you sus,” he explained.

“You a n–a? If you a n–a, n–as gotta break the banana in half, pause…that’s the thing. You got to break it in pieces, bro.”

Charlamagne tha God then countered with: “Why?! It’s just a fruit!”

Watch Wiz explain why he won’t bite a banana below.
  • greppinwolf

    Jared, you keep promoting the homophobic clown. Do you really not know what he means by “sus”? Tragic.