Yara Shahidi Reveals Why She's Grateful to Have Her Mom on Set

Yara Shahidi poses alongside her mom Keri for Allure‘s Good Issue, available now!

Here’s what the mother-daughter duo had to share with the mag:

Yara on having her mom on set: “I’ve had the good fortune of having you by my side for everything. Others don’t have a parent on set with them. I remember starting Black-ish and having high-def makeup on all day, a strip of eyelashes. There’s a weird correlation that happens between being ‘ready’ and being doused in makeup. We’ve had conversations about separating the two.”

Keri on what makes her proud of Yara: “[I’m happiest] that she’s the most compassionate human being I know. She has a sense that her voice matters all the time, in every situation.”

Yara on their outlook on life: “We say yes more than anything.”

For more from Yara, visit Allure.com.