Wed, 18 July 2018 at 12:00 pm

Yara Shahidi Reveals Why She's Grateful to Have Her Mom on Set

Yara Shahidi Reveals Why She's Grateful to Have Her Mom on Set

Yara Shahidi poses alongside her mom Keri for Allure‘s Good Issue, available now!

Here’s what the mother-daughter duo had to share with the mag:

Yara on having her mom on set: “I’ve had the good fortune of having you by my side for everything. Others don’t have a parent on set with them. I remember starting Black-ish and having high-def makeup on all day, a strip of eyelashes. There’s a weird correlation that happens between being ‘ready’ and being doused in makeup. We’ve had conversations about separating the two.”

Keri on what makes her proud of Yara: “[I’m happiest] that she’s the most compassionate human being I know. She has a sense that her voice matters all the time, in every situation.”

Yara on their outlook on life: “We say yes more than anything.”

For more from Yara, visit Allure.com.

Photos: Ronan McKenzie for Allure
