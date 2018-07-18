Top Stories
Wed, 18 July 2018 at 12:37 pm

Zayn Malik Drops "Sour Diesel" & Music Video - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Zayn Malik Drops

Zayn Malik just dropped his new song “Sour Diesel” and you need to hear it!

The 25-year-old entertainer released the latest track off of his upcoming album, which takes a new direction from his previous songs.

In addition to the track, Zayn also shared a music video, where he stars as a vigilante hero who faces a few unexpected turns.

You can watch the vid on Apple Music!

You can also stream “Sour Diesel” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!

Listen to the song below…

Click inside to read the lyrics to “Sour Diesel”…
Photos: Getty
