Zayn Malik Shows Off His New Blue 'Do in New York City!

Zayn Malik is looking a little blue!

The 25-year-old Mind of Mine superstar was spotted stepping out on Wednesday (July 18) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zayn Malik

Zayn showed off his blue hair style while making his way around Soho in the Big Apple. He accessorized his latest look with a coordinating blue backpack.

Earlier in the day, Zayn released a brand new song called “Sour Diesel.” He also shared a music video, where he stars as a vigilante hero who faces a few unexpected turns. Listen now!