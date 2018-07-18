Top Stories
Wed, 18 July 2018 at 6:11 pm

Zayn Malik Shows Off His New Blue 'Do in New York City!

Zayn Malik Shows Off His New Blue 'Do in New York City!

Zayn Malik is looking a little blue!

The 25-year-old Mind of Mine superstar was spotted stepping out on Wednesday (July 18) in New York City.

Zayn showed off his blue hair style while making his way around Soho in the Big Apple. He accessorized his latest look with a coordinating blue backpack.

Earlier in the day, Zayn released a brand new song called “Sour Diesel.” He also shared a music video, where he stars as a vigilante hero who faces a few unexpected turns. Listen now!
