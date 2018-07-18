Top Stories
Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Kick Off Her Birthday Celebrations!

See What Paris Jackson Looks Like with Her Tattoos Covered Up

Nikki Bella Reveals How John Cena's 'Trainwreck' Sex Scene Affected Her

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Cover 'GQ,' Explain How Their Love Story Started

Wed, 18 July 2018 at 3:00 am

Zoe Levin & Brendan Scannell Star in 'Bonding,' New Series Loosely Based on Rightor Doyle's Life!

Zoe Levin & Brendan Scannell Star in 'Bonding,' New Series Loosely Based on Rightor Doyle's Life!

The first trailer for the upcoming series Bonding, starring Zoe Levin and Brendan Scannell, is out now!

The dramedy series is loosely based on the life experiences of actor Rightor Doyle, who you might know from HBO’s Barry and FX’s You’re the Worst. He wrote, directed, and executive produced the series.

Here’s the show’s synopsis: Long-lost high school BFFs, Pete (Scannell), a recently out gay man, and Tiff (Levin), a grad student, hope to pick up right where they left off. But Tiff has a secret: she’s one of NYC’s top dominatrixes, and she’s about to tie Pete up in her underground world of sexual secrecy and BDSM.

Zoe is best known for the Fox series Red Band Society while Brendan starred in the highly anticipated series Heathers, which does not yet have an airdate.

The series is coming soon to Blackpills.
Photos: Blackpills
Posted to: Brendan Scannell, Rightor Doyle, Zoe Levin

