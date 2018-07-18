Zoe Levin & Brendan Scannell Star in 'Bonding,' New Series Loosely Based on Rightor Doyle's Life!

The first trailer for the upcoming series Bonding, starring Zoe Levin and Brendan Scannell, is out now!

The dramedy series is loosely based on the life experiences of actor Rightor Doyle, who you might know from HBO’s Barry and FX’s You’re the Worst. He wrote, directed, and executive produced the series.

Here’s the show’s synopsis: Long-lost high school BFFs, Pete (Scannell), a recently out gay man, and Tiff (Levin), a grad student, hope to pick up right where they left off. But Tiff has a secret: she’s one of NYC’s top dominatrixes, and she’s about to tie Pete up in her underground world of sexual secrecy and BDSM.

Zoe is best known for the Fox series Red Band Society while Brendan starred in the highly anticipated series Heathers, which does not yet have an airdate.

The series is coming soon to Blackpills.