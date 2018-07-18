Zoey Deutch Opens Up About Working With Her Mom on 'The Year of Spectacular Men'

Zoey Deutch joined her mom Lea Thompson and sister Madelyn for a stunning photoshoot for Allure‘s Good Issue, available now!

Here’s what the trio had to share with the mag:

Madelyn on their new film The Year of Spectacular Men: “We devised it as a way to give ourselves jobs that we knew nobody was going to.”

Zoey on working with her mom: “It’s been great to look at you like a coworker and a human. There’s all this pressure on mothers to have all the answers, but I respect you enough to know that you won’t be right all the time.”

Lea on how she raised Zoey and Madelyn: “I grew up super poor in Minnesota and raised them completely differently. I learned you don’t tell kids that they’re talented and smart. You tell them that they have the things they have because of hard work. They were so understanding that I had to work.”

For more from Zoey, Madelyn and Lea, visit Allure.com.