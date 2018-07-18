Top Stories
Wed, 18 July 2018 at 11:37 am

Zoey Deutch Opens Up About Working With Her Mom on 'The Year of Spectacular Men'

Zoey Deutch Opens Up About Working With Her Mom on 'The Year of Spectacular Men'

Zoey Deutch joined her mom Lea Thompson and sister Madelyn for a stunning photoshoot for Allure‘s Good Issue, available now!

Here’s what the trio had to share with the mag:

Madelyn on their new film The Year of Spectacular Men: “We devised it as a way to give ourselves jobs that we knew nobody was going to.”

Zoey on working with her mom: “It’s been great to look at you like a coworker and a human. There’s all this pressure on mothers to have all the answers, but I respect you enough to know that you won’t be right all the time.”

Lea on how she raised Zoey and Madelyn: “I grew up super poor in Minnesota and raised them completely differently. I learned you don’t tell kids that they’re talented and smart. You tell them that they have the things they have because of hard work. They were so understanding that I had to work.”

For more from Zoey, Madelyn and Lea, visit Allure.com.

zoey deutch mom allure feature 02

Photos: Ronan McKenzie for Allure
