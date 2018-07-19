Top Stories
Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Vacation with Their Families in Spain!

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 10:18 pm

Aaron Paul Dresses Daughter Story in HazMat Suit for 'Breaking Bad' Reunion at Comic-Con!

Aaron Paul Dresses Daughter Story in HazMat Suit for 'Breaking Bad' Reunion at Comic-Con!

Aaron Paul holds his adorable daughter Story while bringing her on stage for the Breaking Bad 10th Anniversary Reunion panel during day one of 2018 Comic-Con on Thursday (July 19) in San Diego, Calif.

The 38-year-old actor dressed his five-month-old daughter in a HazMat suit like the one Walter White and his character Jesse Pinkman often wore in the show.

Aaron was joined by on the panel by co-stars Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Betsy Brandt, Dean Norris, RJ Mitte, Giancarlo Esposito, Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mondo, and series creator Vince Gilligan.

During the panel, it was confirmed that Bryan and Aaron will not appear in season four of Better Call Saul. “We would be seriously remiss if these characters don’t appear on Saul before it is all over,” Gilligan clarified, so don’t give up hope!
Photos: Getty
