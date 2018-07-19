Top Stories
Thu, 19 July 2018 at 10:47 pm

Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick Kiss at Kids' Choice Sports Awards Before She Gets Slimed!

Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick Kiss at Kids' Choice Sports Awards Before She Gets Slimed!

Danica Patrick shares a kiss with boyfriend Aaron Rodgers on the red carpet at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Thursday (July 19) at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 36-year-old race car driver was honored with the Legend Award and she received a gold slime dousing in recognition of her trailblazing achievements and outstanding sportsmanship.

Danica had a much more relaxing night at the event, one night after hosting the ESPYs.

Make sure to watch the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Friday night on Nickelodeon.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick

