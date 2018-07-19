Top Stories
Thu, 19 July 2018 at 12:22 am

Amanda Seyfried Sings Google Translate Songs: 'Mamma Mia!' Edition - Watch Now!

Amanda Seyfried Sings Google Translate Songs: 'Mamma Mia!' Edition - Watch Now!

Amanda Seyfried is up to the Google Translate challenge!

The 32-year-old Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (July 18).

Amanda and Jimmy took turns singing classic ABBA songs like “Dancing Queen,” which turned into “Hula Prince” after getting the Google Translate treatment, and “Take a Chance On Me,” which translates to “Steal My Sad Clocks.” And of course, “Mamma Mia” – which is translated to “My Mom Arrived”!

Watch Amanda and Jimmy perform the translated songs below!
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Amanda Seyfried, Jimmy Fallon

  • Lewisbieber

    Fallon made the Tonight Show an infantile game show. Actors must hate going on the show and being forced to act like children