Amanda Seyfried Sings Google Translate Songs: 'Mamma Mia!' Edition - Watch Now!

Amanda Seyfried is up to the Google Translate challenge!

The 32-year-old Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (July 18).

Amanda and Jimmy took turns singing classic ABBA songs like “Dancing Queen,” which turned into “Hula Prince” after getting the Google Translate treatment, and “Take a Chance On Me,” which translates to “Steal My Sad Clocks.” And of course, “Mamma Mia” – which is translated to “My Mom Arrived”!

