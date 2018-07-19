Anderson Cooper Says His 'Disgraceful' Trump Comment 'Just Popped Out'

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (July 18) alongside Andy Cohen and discussed why he previously called President Donald Trump’s Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin “disgraceful.”

“I said ‘the most disgraceful performance by an American president on a world stage in my lifetime,’” the CNN anchor told Colbert to cheers from the audience. “It just popped out. I— I’m not saying it proudly or gleefully. It just popped out. It was the first thing I said. As soon as the press conference was done, it just sort of popped out of my mouth.”

“He has the best words as he told us during the campaign,” Anderson continued. “He’s a stable genius.” Watch the full interview below…



