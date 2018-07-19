Top Stories
Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 2:04 pm

Anderson Cooper Says His 'Disgraceful' Trump Comment 'Just Popped Out'

Anderson Cooper Says His 'Disgraceful' Trump Comment 'Just Popped Out'

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (July 18) alongside Andy Cohen and discussed why he previously called President Donald Trump’s Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin “disgraceful.”

“I said ‘the most disgraceful performance by an American president on a world stage in my lifetime,’” the CNN anchor told Colbert to cheers from the audience. “It just popped out. I— I’m not saying it proudly or gleefully. It just popped out. It was the first thing I said. As soon as the press conference was done, it just sort of popped out of my mouth.”

“He has the best words as he told us during the campaign,” Anderson continued. “He’s a stable genius.” Watch the full interview below…


Andy Cohen Kept Texting Anderson Cooper During Trump’s Helsinki Fiasco
Just Jared on Facebook
anderson cooper says his disgraceful trump comment just popped out 01
anderson cooper says his disgraceful trump comment just popped out 02
anderson cooper says his disgraceful trump comment just popped out 03
anderson cooper says his disgraceful trump comment just popped out 04
anderson cooper says his disgraceful trump comment just popped out 05

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk; Photos: CBS
Posted to: Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr