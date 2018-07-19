Andrew Lincoln's Exit from 'Walking Dead' Has Been Confirmed

Andrew Lincoln has been long rumored to exit the long-running series The Walking Dead following the upcoming ninth season and now his departure has been confirmed.

The show’s executive producer Robert Kirkman addressed the rumors in an interview with IMDb’s Kevin Smith at Comic-Con.

“It’s looking that way,” Robert said while reluctantly confirming the exit.

“It does make the differences between the comic and the show more pronounced,” he added (via THR). “But at the end of the day, it’s all about Andrew Lincoln. This is a human being. This is someone I have known for almost a decade, somebody that I love. He’s been sweating in Georgia, away from his family, for so long.”

“He cares about the fans,” Robert continued. “He cares about the show deeply. He wants to do something special on the way out. We have something amazing planned. I wouldn’t want to spoil anything, but anybody who has been a fan of his journey, who loves Rick Grimes, who loves the world of The Walking Dead, you’re going to want to see what we do.”

Andrew and other cast members will attend a panel at Comic-Con this weekend.