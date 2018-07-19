Top Stories
Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality &amp; Experiences with Men

Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Chris Hemsworth &amp; Matt Damon Vacation with Their Families in Spain!

Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Vacation with Their Families in Spain!

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 6:11 pm

Andrew Lincoln's Exit from 'Walking Dead' Has Been Confirmed

Andrew Lincoln's Exit from 'Walking Dead' Has Been Confirmed

Andrew Lincoln has been long rumored to exit the long-running series The Walking Dead following the upcoming ninth season and now his departure has been confirmed.

The show’s executive producer Robert Kirkman addressed the rumors in an interview with IMDb’s Kevin Smith at Comic-Con.

“It’s looking that way,” Robert said while reluctantly confirming the exit.

“It does make the differences between the comic and the show more pronounced,” he added (via THR). “But at the end of the day, it’s all about Andrew Lincoln. This is a human being. This is someone I have known for almost a decade, somebody that I love. He’s been sweating in Georgia, away from his family, for so long.”

“He cares about the fans,” Robert continued. “He cares about the show deeply. He wants to do something special on the way out. We have something amazing planned. I wouldn’t want to spoil anything, but anybody who has been a fan of his journey, who loves Rick Grimes, who loves the world of The Walking Dead, you’re going to want to see what we do.”

Andrew and other cast members will attend a panel at Comic-Con this weekend.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Andrew Lincoln, Walking Dead

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr
  • Angie

    So sad.