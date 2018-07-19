Andy Samberg & 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Cast Discuss the Show's Second Life at Comic-Con

Andy Samberg poses for a photo while attending a panel for Brooklyn Nine-Nine during day one of 2018 Comic-Con on Thursday (July 19) in San Diego, Calif.

The 39-year-old actor was joined by his co-stars Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, Melissa Fumero, Dirk Blocker, Joel McKinnon Miller, and Joe Lo Truglio.

The cast opened up about the show’s move from Fox to NBC for the upcoming sixth season.

Andy chatted about how Fox and Fox News are both under the same umbrella.

“All I know is there are different factions of Fox,” he told THR. “Fox, the people we dealt with there, I truly believe really loved and supported the show. I don’t know what they would say publicly about the Fox News wing of Fox.”

Chelsea jokingly added, “Fox News is so good, that’s the hardest part about leaving.”