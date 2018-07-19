Top Stories
Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality &amp; Experiences with Men

Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Chris Hemsworth &amp; Matt Damon Vacation with Their Families in Spain!

Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Vacation with Their Families in Spain!

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 11:53 pm

Andy Samberg & 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Cast Discuss the Show's Second Life at Comic-Con

Andy Samberg & 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Cast Discuss the Show's Second Life at Comic-Con

Andy Samberg poses for a photo while attending a panel for Brooklyn Nine-Nine during day one of 2018 Comic-Con on Thursday (July 19) in San Diego, Calif.

The 39-year-old actor was joined by his co-stars Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Chelsea Peretti, Melissa Fumero, Dirk Blocker, Joel McKinnon Miller, and Joe Lo Truglio.

The cast opened up about the show’s move from Fox to NBC for the upcoming sixth season.

Andy chatted about how Fox and Fox News are both under the same umbrella.

“All I know is there are different factions of Fox,” he told THR. “Fox, the people we dealt with there, I truly believe really loved and supported the show. I don’t know what they would say publicly about the Fox News wing of Fox.”

Chelsea jokingly added, “Fox News is so good, that’s the hardest part about leaving.”
Just Jared on Facebook
andy samberg brooklyn nine nine comic con 01
andy samberg brooklyn nine nine comic con 02
andy samberg brooklyn nine nine comic con 03
andy samberg brooklyn nine nine comic con 04
andy samberg brooklyn nine nine comic con 05
andy samberg brooklyn nine nine comic con 06
andy samberg brooklyn nine nine comic con 07
andy samberg brooklyn nine nine comic con 08
andy samberg brooklyn nine nine comic con 09
andy samberg brooklyn nine nine comic con 10
andy samberg brooklyn nine nine comic con 11
andy samberg brooklyn nine nine comic con 12
andy samberg brooklyn nine nine comic con 13
andy samberg brooklyn nine nine comic con 14
andy samberg brooklyn nine nine comic con 15
andy samberg brooklyn nine nine comic con 16
andy samberg brooklyn nine nine comic con 17
andy samberg brooklyn nine nine comic con 18
andy samberg brooklyn nine nine comic con 19
andy samberg brooklyn nine nine comic con 20
andy samberg brooklyn nine nine comic con 21

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Comic-Con, Andy Samberg, brooklyn nine nine, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, Joe Lo Truglio, Joel McKinnon Miller, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr