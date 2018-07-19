Top Stories
Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality &amp; Experiences with Men

Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Chris Hemsworth &amp; Matt Damon Vacation with Their Families in Spain!

Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Vacation with Their Families in Spain!

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 9:53 pm

'Big Brother' 2018: Top 13 Contestants Revealed!

Next Slide »

'Big Brother' 2018: Top 13 Contestants Revealed!

There was a big blindside on the latest episode of Big Brother and now 13 houseguests are left in the game.

The two contestants on the block this week were Winston and Brett, who were major targets because of their bromance. One of the two thought he was safe and he ended up going home.

WHO WENT HOME? Here are your week three spoilers!

One thing to remember going into the eviction this week was that Sam has the “extra life” power and this was the final week for her to use it by choice. Since she decided not to use it, the person evicted next week will automatically be saved.

Click through the slideshow to meet the Top 13 contestants on Big Brother season 20…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Big Brother

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr