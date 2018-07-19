Brooklyn Beckham & Lexi Wood Enjoy a Date Night at Tao!

Brooklyn Beckham and Lexi Wood are having some fun out together!

The 19-year-old eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham and the 20-year-old model were spotted out at Tao on Tuesday night (July 17) in Hollywood.

Brooklyn chewed on a toothpick while stepping outside the venue, while Lexi delighted in pulling off some poses for cameras in a little black dress and a denim jacket.

One day later (July 18), Brooklyn was spotted attending a post-2018 ESPY Awards party at Delilah in West Hollywood, where he celebrated the awards ceremony with friends.