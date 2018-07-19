Top Stories
See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage Here!

See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet & Show Coverage Here!

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

G-Eazy Responds to Demi Lovato Romance Rumors

G-Eazy Responds to Demi Lovato Romance Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 9:48 am

Chance the Rapper Surprise Drops 4 New Tracks - Stream & Download Here!

Chance the Rapper Surprise Drops 4 New Tracks - Stream & Download Here!

Chance the Rapper surprises his fans with the release of four new tracks!

The songs, which are available to stream on all digital platforms, include “I Might Need Security,” “Work Out,” “65th & Ingleside,” and “Wala Cam” featuring Supa Bwe.

Chance was rumored to release an entire album this week to coincide with the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert, but his plans seemingly changed. “Sorry no album this week, def been in the stu tho,” Chance tweeted.

Stream all four tracks below and download them on iTunes now!
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Tommaso Boddi; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chance the Rapper, First Listen, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr