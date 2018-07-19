Chance the Rapper Surprise Drops 4 New Tracks - Stream & Download Here!
Chance the Rapper surprises his fans with the release of four new tracks!
The songs, which are available to stream on all digital platforms, include “I Might Need Security,” “Work Out,” “65th & Ingleside,” and “Wala Cam” featuring Supa Bwe.
Chance was rumored to release an entire album this week to coincide with the Special Olympics 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert, but his plans seemingly changed. “Sorry no album this week, def been in the stu tho,” Chance tweeted.
Stream all four tracks below and download them on iTunes now!
