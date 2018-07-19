'Charmed' Cast Makes Comic-Con Debut, Asks Fans to Give Reboot a Chance

Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, and Sarah Jeffery pose for a photo while attending the Charmed panel during day one of 2018 Comic-Con on Thursday (July 19) in San Diego, Calif.

The ladies are starring in the reboot of the beloved series and they explained why they want fans of the original series to give the new show a chance.

“We come in peace. I think the original was so wonderful, and they were really trailblazers and we could not be here without them,” Madeleine said during the panel (via IndieWire).

“There are core similarities with the original show… I hope [fans] embrace it… We want to honor it properly while bringing a modern twist. Just — come with us, see if you like it,” Sarah added.