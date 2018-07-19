Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Vacation with Their Families in Spain!

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon walk along a pier together while on vacation with their families on Thursday (July 19) in San Sebastian, Spain.

The guys were joined by their wives Elsa Pataky and Luciana Damon, as well as their kids (not pictured).

The families were spotted hanging out on a boat and going swimming in the water. Chris and Matt were also spotted hitting the gym at one point during the day.

Elsa celebrated her 42nd birthday this week and Chris gave her an unexpected, but hilarious gift.