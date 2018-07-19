Chris Hemsworth's Birthday Gift to His Wife Elsa Pataky is Unexpected, But Hilarious!

Chris Hemsworth posted a funny video on his Instagram account for his wife Elsa Pataky‘s birthday!

“Gave my wife a dance lesson for her birthday, I should’ve given myself one too 😬 Happy Birthday love,” Chris posted, along with the hashtags “dance is my life” and “salsa 4 life.”

In the video, Chris is hamming it up for the camera but unfortunately, his dance skills don’t look too flawless!

Elsa also posted a selfie of her and Chris, writing, “Best birthday ever, with all the people I love, especially this one, always making me laugh!”

Watch Chris‘ funny video below. Happy belated birthday, Elsa!