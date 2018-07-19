Comic-Con 2018 Schedule - Full List of TV Show & Movie Panels!

2018 Comic-Con is finally here and we have the full schedule of events – both movie and television panels – for you to enjoy!

**NOTE: All Times are in PST

Thursday, July 19

10-11:15 a.m.: Disney Channel’s Star vs. The Forces of Evil and Big City Greens panel (Room 6DE)

10:30-11:30 a.m.: 20th Century Fox’s The Predator panel (Hall H)

11-11:50 a.m.: Freeform’s Siren panel (Indigo Ballroom)

11 a.m.-12 p.m.: National Geographic’s Mars panel (Room 7AB)

11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Charmed screening and panel (Ballroom 20)

11:45 a.m.: Doctor Who panel (Hall H)

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.: Star Wars: The Clone Wars 10-year anniversary panel (Room 6BCF)

12-12:50 p.m.: YouTube Original series Impulse panel (Indigo Ballroom)

12-1 p.m.: Stargate Franchise: Creative Storytelling panel (Room 7AB)

12:15-12:45 p.m.: Tell Me a Story sneak peek and panel (Ballroom 20)

12:30-1:30 p.m.: 2001: A Space Odyssey 50th anniversary panel (Room 6A)

1-1:50 p.m.: YouTube Original’s Origins first look (Indigo Ballroom)

1-2 p.m.: A Discovery of Witches TV series panel (Ballroom 20)

1-2 p.m.: Larger Than the Show: The X-Files Postmortem panel (Neil Morgan Auditorium)

1-2 p.m.: The Toys That Defined Us panel (Room 5AB)

1:45-2:45 p.m.: Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles panel (Room 6A)

2:15-3:15 p.m.: Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters (Ballroom 20)

2:15-3:15 p.m.: Dragon Ball Super panel (Hall H)

3-3:50 p.m.: Nightflyers panel (Indigo Ballroom)

3-4 p.m.: Niko and the Sword of Light panel (Room 7AB)

3:14-4:15 p.m.: Marvel Animation Presents: Marvel Rising (Room 6DE)

3:30-4:30 p.m.: Better Call Saul panel (Hall H)

4-5 p.m.: Van Helsing panel (Indigo Ballroom)

4:15-5:30 p.m.: Magnum P.I. screening and panel (Room 6A)

4:30-5:30 p.m.: Breaking Bad 10-year reunion panel (Hall H)

4:30-5:30 p.m.: 1984’s Supergirl movie panel (Room 6DE)

4:45-5:45 p.m.: Syfy Wire Hosts the Great Debate (Ballroom 20)

5-5:50 p.m.: Z Nation panel (Indigo Ballroom)

5-6 p.m.: Marvel Studios visual development team panel (Room 25ABC)

5:45-6:30 p.m.: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: The Final Curtain Call (Room 6A)

5:45-6:45 p.m.: Assassination Nation panel with Russo Brothers (Hall H)

6-6:50 p.m.: Netflix’s Black Summer (Indigo Ballroom)

6-7 p.m.: Marvel’s Iron Fist panel (Ballroom 20)

6:45-7:45 p.m.: Shooting Clerks: The Kevin Smith Biopic panel (Room 6A)

7-8 p.m.: Brooklyn Nine-Nine panel (Indigo Ballroom)

8-9 p.m.: Mr. Mercedes panel (Room 7AB)

Friday, July 20

10-11 a.m.: Young Justice: Outsiders Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Room 6DE)

10-11:15 a.m.: Adventure Time panel (Indigo Ballroom)

10:15–11:15 a.m.: Inside The Big Bang Theory Writers’ Room (Ballroom 20)

10:15 a.m.: Voltron: Legendary Defender panel (Room 6BCF)

10:30-11:30 a.m.: My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic and My Little Pony Equestria Girls panel (Room 6A)

11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Fear the Walking Dead panel (Hall H)

11:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m.: HISTORY’s Vikings panel (Ballroom 20)

12-1 p.m.: Marvel’s Black Panther costume designer panel (Room 9)

12-2 p.m.: Teen Titans Go! To the Movies screening (Horton Grand Theatre)

12:15 p.m.-1:15 p.m.: The Walking Dead panel (Hall H)

12:30-1:30 p.m.: DC Super Hero Girls Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Room 6DE)

12:30-1:15 p.m.: Adult Swim’s Dream Corp, LLC. panel (Indigo Ballroom)

12:45-2 p.m.: World Premiere of Hulu’s Castle Rock (Ballroom 20)

1-2 p.m.: Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus! panel (Room 6A)

1:30-2:15 p.m.: Adult Swim’s The Venture Bros. panel (Indigo Ballroom)

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Star Trek: Discovery panel (Hall H)

2-4 p.m.: Teen Titans Go! To the Movies screening (Horton Grand Theatre)

2:15-3:15 p.m.: EW’s Brave Warriors panel with Benedict Wong, Dylan Bruce, Santiago Cabrera, Jay Hernandez, and more (Ballroom 20)

2:30-3:15 p.m.: Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken panel (Indigo Ballroom)

3:30-4:10 p.m.: TBS’ Final Space panel (Indigo Ballroom)

3:30-4:30 p.m.: Disney Channel’s DuckTales panel (Room 6A)

3:30-5:30 p.m.: Amazon Studios panel with Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Tick, Good Omens, Lore, and The Expanse (Ballroom 20)

3:45-4:45 p.m.: Universal Pictures’ Glass and Halloween (Hall H)

4:15 – 5:10 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers Panel Discussion (Indigo Ballroom)

5-6 p.m.: Bumblebee panel (Hall H)

5-6:30 p.m.: Wynonna Earp season 3 premiere screening with cast (Horton Grand Theatre)

5:15-6:15 p.m.: Archer Panel Discussion (Indigo Ballroom)

5:45-6:45 p.m.: Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger panel (Ballroom 20)

6-7 p.m.: The Passage World Premiere Screening (Room 6A)

6:15-7:15 p.m.: Sony Pictures panel with Venom and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse (Hall H)

6:45-7:45 p.m.: Catching Up with Adam Savage panel (Room 6DE)

7-8 p.m.: The Last Sharkando: It’s About Time panel (6BCF)

7-10 p.m.: Tim Burton’s A Nightmare Before Christmas 25th anniversary screening (Horton Grand Theatre)

7:15-9:15 p.m.: The Twilight Zone marathon screening (Room 6A)

7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.: Preacher panel (Hall H)

Saturday, July 21

10-10:50 a.m.: Steven Universe panel (Indigo Ballroom)

10-11 a.m.: Unikitty! New Episode Premiere and Q&A (Room: 6DE)

10-11 a.m.: Avatar: The Last Airbender Legend and Legacy panel (Room 25ABC)

10:30- a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Warner Bros. Theatrical panel (Hall H)

11–11:45 a.m.: Black Lightning Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

11-11:50 a.m.: NBC’s The Good Place panel (Indigo Ballroom)

11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Netflix’s The Dragon Prince panel (Room 25ABC)

12–12:45 p.m.: The Simpsons panel (Ballroom 20)

12–12:50 p.m.: SYFY Panel: Krypton Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Indigo Ballroom)

12:30-1:30 p.m.: Disney Channel’s Big Hero 6 The Series panel (Room 6A)

1-2 p.m.: Manifest Pilot Screening and Q&A (Indigo Ballroom)

1-2:15 p.m.: American Dad! and Family Guy panels (Ballroom 20)

1 p.m.: Stan Against Evil panel (Room 7AB)

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Super Troopers 2 with Broken Lizards (Horton Grand Theatre)

2–2:50 p.m.: Legacies Exclusive Video Presentation and Q&A (Indigo Ballroom)

2:30-3:15 p.m.: The Gifted panel (Ballroom 20)

2:45-3:45 p.m.: Midnight Texas panel (Room 6BCF)

2:45-3:45 p.m.: RZA: Movies, Music, and Martial Arts (Hall H)

3-4 p.m.: 20th Century Fox’s The Darkest Minds panel (Room 25ABC)

3:30–4:15 p.m.: Supergirl Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

4-4:50 p.m.: The Orville panel (Indigo Ballroom)

4-5 p.m.: EW’s Women Who Kick Ass panel (Hall H)

4:15–5 p.m.: Arrow Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

4:15-5:15p.m.: The Man in the High Castle panel (Room 6A)

4:15-5:15 p.m.: Batman: The Animated Series panel (Room 6DE)

5–5:45 p.m.: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

5:15-6:15 p.m.: Deadpool 2 panel (Hall H)

5:15-6:15 p.m.: The Purge: From Film to Television (Room 6BCF)

5:30-6:30 p.m.: Netflix’s Disenchantment panel with Matt Groening (Room 6A)

5:45–6:30 p.m.: The Flash Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

6-6:50 p.m.: Deadly Class panel (Indigo Ballroom)

6:45-7:45 p.m.: Wynonna Earp panel (6DE)

6:45-7:45 p.m.: HISTORY’s Project Blue Book panel (Room 6A)

7-8 p.m.: The Magicians panel (Indigo Ballroom)

7-9:15 p.m.: My Neighbor Totoro screening (Horton Grand Theatre)

7:30 p.m.: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Live (Balboa Theatre)

8-8:50 p.m.: Twin Peaks and the Revival of a Cult Classic (Indigo Ballroom)

10 p.m.-12 a.m.: Deadpool 2: Uncut screening (Horton Grand Theatre)

Sunday, July 22

10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Scooby-Doo! and the Gourmet Ghost world premiere (Room 6BCF)

10:30–11:30 a.m.: Supernatural Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Hall H)

10:30-11:30 a.m.: LEGO Ninjago panel (Room 6A)

11:45a.m.–12:45p.m.: Riverdale Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Hall H)

12:15-1:30 p.m.: DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis world premiere (Room 6BCF)

1–2 p.m.: Mayans, M.C. Panel Discussion (Hall H)

1:30-2:30 p.m.: Marvel Animation Presents (Room 6A)

1:45-3:30 p.m.: LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis world premiere (Room 6BCF)

2:15–3:15 p.m.: Legion Panel Discussion (Hall H)

3-4 p.m.: X-Men: The Animated Series 25th anniversary panel (Room 7AB)

3:45-5 p.m.: Buffy the Vampire Slayer interactive screening of “Once More With Feeling” (Room 6BCF)