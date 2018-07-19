Top Stories
Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 2:10 pm

Dakota Johnson Is Summer Chic in New York City

Dakota Johnson Is Summer Chic in New York City

Dakota Johnson looks so summer chic today!

The 28-year-old actress was seen stepping out on the pleasant afternoon in the Big Apple on Thursday (July 19). She had a security guard on hand to walk her to her ride.

Next up for Dakota is her upcoming film, Bad Times at the El Royale. The movie will hit theaters on October 5, and she’s bound to be doing press appearances in the weeks leading up to the film’s release! Stay tuned!
