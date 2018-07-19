DC's 'Titans' Portrays a Dark & Gory World in First Trailer - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Titans, DC Universe’s debut show on their brand new streaming service just debuted – and it comes with a TV-MA warning for violence, adult themes, and explicit language!

The show stars Brenton Thwaites as the famed character Robin. You may know Robin traditionally from the Batman story lines, but this Robin appears to have a grudge against the famous superhero. At one point in the trailer, Brenton‘s Robin says, “F*ck Batman.”

In the trailer, we also see Raven, played by Teagan Croft, as well as alien Koriand’r/Starfire (played by Anna Diop), and Beast Boy (played by Ryan Porter).

Watch the very first trailer below…