See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet & Show Coverage Here!

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

G-Eazy Responds to Demi Lovato Romance Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 9:15 am

DC's 'Titans' Portrays a Dark & Gory World in First Trailer - Watch Now!

DC's 'Titans' Portrays a Dark & Gory World in First Trailer - Watch Now!

The first trailer for Titans, DC Universe’s debut show on their brand new streaming service just debuted – and it comes with a TV-MA warning for violence, adult themes, and explicit language!

The show stars Brenton Thwaites as the famed character Robin. You may know Robin traditionally from the Batman story lines, but this Robin appears to have a grudge against the famous superhero. At one point in the trailer, Brenton‘s Robin says, “F*ck Batman.”

In the trailer, we also see Raven, played by Teagan Croft, as well as alien Koriand’r/Starfire (played by Anna Diop), and Beast Boy (played by Ryan Porter).

Watch the very first trailer below…
