Dominic Cooper on Reuniting with Ex Amanda Seyfried for 'Mamma Mia 2': 'She's a Friend'

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 2:00 pm

Dominic Cooper is looking smokin’ hot on the cover of Attitude‘s new issue, on newsstands now.

Here’s what the 40-year-old Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again star had to share with the mag…

On reuniting with his ex, Amanda Seyfried, for Mamma Mia: “She’s a friend. It was always going to be OK. You just have to be delicate with those situations. She’s married now and has a beautiful child. We knew we were going to be working together [again] on a set, going back to a part which was certainly going to remind us of 10 years earlier, but I know her family, I know her mum, who was there a lot. It was a pleasant atmosphere. It was really interesting to see how different our lives are after 10 years. It is a long time and it was nice to spend time [with her].”

On the possibility of playing James Bond: “I’d love to. He’s an astonishing character. I’ve been privileged enough to play Ian Fleming, I learned a lot about him, the attitude he had towards, and what he thought of, the character. What I love about the Broccoli family [who control the rights to Bond] and what they’ve done with the franchise is that they’ve changed him continuously and still made it appealing to a modern-day audience. I love James Bond, he plays in every English boy’s childhood memory. I had the original Aston Martin DB5 as a toy car. As long as I felt I could bring something else to it, do something dynamic, I’d love the challenge.”

The new issue of Attitude is out now and available to order internationally from www.attitude.co.uk.
Credit: Dominic Cooper is photographed by Jenny Brough
