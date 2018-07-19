Dominic Cooper Says Cher Told His Ex Amanda Seyfried That She 'Dodged A Bullet'

Dominic Cooper stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday (July 18) and dished all about his latest projects.

The 40-year-old actor talked about working on Preacher with Seth Rogen and reuniting with the cast of Mamma Mia! in the upcoming sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Dominic also revealed that co-star Cher teased his ex girlfriend Amanda Seyfried about dating him once upon a time.

“She didn’t trust me at all,” Dominic said about Cher. “She would tell Amanda once she found out that we used to go out together once upon a time and say ‘you dodged a bullet,’ in a nice way.”



Beware Of Dominic Cooper, Says Cher