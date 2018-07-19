Top Stories
See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet & Show Coverage Here!

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

G-Eazy Responds to Demi Lovato Romance Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 9:22 am

G-Eazy Debuts 'Power' Video with Nef The Pharaoh & P-Lo!

G-Eazy hits the waves in the Bay Area in the music video for “Power,” which features fellow California rappers Nef the Pharaoh and P-Lo!

The Daniel CZ-directed clip was filmed around Oakland and San Francisco and also finds the 29-year-old rapper lounging in a Ferrari Spider swerving down the street.

Power” is one of three tracks on G-Eazy‘s recent EP, The Vault, which arrived in May and followed G-Eazy‘s 2017 album The Beautiful and Damned.

“My bitch got replaced when I found a better one / I’m straight to the point, I just go and get ‘er done,’” G raps in the song – Watch below!


G-Eazy – Power (Official Video) ft. Nef The Pharaoh, P-Lo
