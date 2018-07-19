G-Eazy Responds to Demi Lovato Romance Rumors

Reports began spreading over the weekend that G-Eazy and Demi Lovato could be linked, however, G-Eazy is now clarifying that they’re not romantically involved at all.

When asked by ET if there was possibly something between them, G-Eazy said, “No, she’s just a friend.”

About being in the public eye and having people speculate about his love life, he responded, “It’s just one of those things that comes with the territory. You trade in your anonymity in exchange for some of your success in the public eye. You have to remember the blessings and remember how grateful you are to be here in the first place and understand some of that is just what comes with the territory.”

G-Eazy and his ex Halsey announced their split earlier this month after a year of dating.