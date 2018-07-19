Top Stories
Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 5:26 pm

Gisele Bundchen Playfully Poses by the Pool & Goes Horseback Riding in Costa Rica!

Gisele Bundchen is having such an amazing trip!

The 37-year-old Brazilian model and actress was spotted on a family vacation earlier in the week in Costa Rica.

Gisele was seen posing for a few playful shots by the pool, splashing water at cameras while husband Tom Brady and the kids (not pictured) stopped by for a quick meal before heading to the beach on Saturday (July 14).

One day later, Gisele and the kids (not pictured) went out horseback riding! It looks like everyone is having an amazing time on their family trip.
Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Gisele Bundchen

