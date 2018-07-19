Gisele Bundchen Playfully Poses by the Pool & Goes Horseback Riding in Costa Rica!

Gisele Bundchen is having such an amazing trip!

The 37-year-old Brazilian model and actress was spotted on a family vacation earlier in the week in Costa Rica.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gisele Bundchen

Gisele was seen posing for a few playful shots by the pool, splashing water at cameras while husband Tom Brady and the kids (not pictured) stopped by for a quick meal before heading to the beach on Saturday (July 14).

One day later, Gisele and the kids (not pictured) went out horseback riding! It looks like everyone is having an amazing time on their family trip.