Top Stories
See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage Here!

See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet & Show Coverage Here!

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

G-Eazy Responds to Demi Lovato Romance Rumors

G-Eazy Responds to Demi Lovato Romance Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 2:48 am

Heidi Klum Looks Chic While on a Sephora Shopping Run!

Heidi Klum Looks Chic While on a Sephora Shopping Run!

Heidi Klum is on a shopping run!

The 45-year-old America’s Got Talent star was seen heading to Sephora on Wednesday (July 18) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum

Heidi looked stylish in jeans and an oversized button-down shirt as she left the shop and headed back home for the day.

Heidi recently opened up about Donald Trump‘s critique of her appearance, as well as working with Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent and the experience of having guest judges on Project Runway. See what she said!
Just Jared on Facebook
heidi klum sephora july 2018 01
heidi klum sephora july 2018 02
heidi klum sephora july 2018 03
heidi klum sephora july 2018 04
heidi klum sephora july 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Heidi Klum

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr
  • cuzjcacjo

    there isn’t enough makeup in sephora to help her get younger. looks like an old hag