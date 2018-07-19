Hugh Jackman Heads Out After Italian Vacation With Wife Deborra Lee Furness!

Hugh Jackman is wrapping up his holiday!

The 49-year-old The Greatest Showman actor was spotted catching a departing ride on Wednesday (July 18) after enjoying a vacation with wife Deborra Lee Furness in Capri, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman

Hugh and Deborra enjoyed a nice break together, and were spotted looking happy while taking in the sunshine on a boat ride earlier in the week.

He’s got a busy rest of the year coming up: he is next set to star in the drama The Front Runner due out in November, playing the part of Senator Gary Hart, whose campaign was derailed when caught in a love affair in 1988.