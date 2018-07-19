Top Stories
See ESPYs 2018 Red Carpet & Show Coverage Here!

Cory Monteith's Mom Recalls the Moment She Heard About His Death From Lea Michele

G-Eazy Responds to Demi Lovato Romance Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Hugh Jackman Heads Out After Italian Vacation With Wife Deborra Lee Furness!

Hugh Jackman is wrapping up his holiday!

The 49-year-old The Greatest Showman actor was spotted catching a departing ride on Wednesday (July 18) after enjoying a vacation with wife Deborra Lee Furness in Capri, Italy.

Hugh and Deborra enjoyed a nice break together, and were spotted looking happy while taking in the sunshine on a boat ride earlier in the week.

He’s got a busy rest of the year coming up: he is next set to star in the drama The Front Runner due out in November, playing the part of Senator Gary Hart, whose campaign was derailed when caught in a love affair in 1988.
