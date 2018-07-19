Top Stories
Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality &amp; Experiences with Men

Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Chris Hemsworth &amp; Matt Damon Vacation with Their Families in Spain!

Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Vacation with Their Families in Spain!

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 6:30 pm

Is There a 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' End Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' End Credits Scene?

The Mamma Mia sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, is hitting theaters in just a few hours and it’s expected to dominate this weekend’s box office!

The film is currently receiving some fun reviews, and when the credits begin rolling, you’re going to want to stay in your seat! There’s a song performed in the credits and after the credits, there’s a quick, fun blooper scene!

Returning to the cast are Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper as Sophie and Sky, Meryl Streep as Donna, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard, and Colin Firth as Sophie’s three possible dads: Sam, Bill and Harry, and Christine Baranski and Julie Walters as Tonya and Rosie.

Joining the cast from the first film Lily James as Young Donna, Cher as Sophie’s grandma, Alexa Davies as young Rosie, Jessica Keenan Wynn as young Tonya, Jeremy Irvine as young Sam, Josh Dylan as young Bill, and Hugh Skinner as young Harry.

Check out the movie, in theaters this weekend!
Just Jared on Facebook
mamma mia end credits 01
mamma mia end credits 02
mamma mia end credits 03
mamma mia end credits 04
mamma mia end credits 05
mamma mia end credits 06
mamma mia end credits 07
mamma mia end credits 08
mamma mia end credits 09
mamma mia end credits 10
mamma mia end credits 11
mamma mia end credits 12
mamma mia end credits 13
mamma mia end credits 14
mamma mia end credits 15
mamma mia end credits 16
mamma mia end credits 17
mamma mia end credits 18
mamma mia end credits 19
mamma mia end credits 20
mamma mia end credits 21
mamma mia end credits 22
mamma mia end credits 23
mamma mia end credits 24
mamma mia end credits 25
mamma mia end credits 26
mamma mia end credits 27
mamma mia end credits 28
mamma mia end credits 29
mamma mia end credits 30
mamma mia end credits 31
mamma mia end credits 32
mamma mia end credits 33

Photos: Universal
Posted to: Amanda Seyfried, Cher, Christine Baranski, Colin Firth, Dominic Cooper, Hugh Skinner, Jeremy Irvine, Josh Dylan, Julie Walters, Lily James, Mamma Mia, Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr