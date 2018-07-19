Is There a 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' End Credits Scene?

The Mamma Mia sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, is hitting theaters in just a few hours and it’s expected to dominate this weekend’s box office!

The film is currently receiving some fun reviews, and when the credits begin rolling, you’re going to want to stay in your seat! There’s a song performed in the credits and after the credits, there’s a quick, fun blooper scene!

Returning to the cast are Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper as Sophie and Sky, Meryl Streep as Donna, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgard, and Colin Firth as Sophie’s three possible dads: Sam, Bill and Harry, and Christine Baranski and Julie Walters as Tonya and Rosie.

Joining the cast from the first film Lily James as Young Donna, Cher as Sophie’s grandma, Alexa Davies as young Rosie, Jessica Keenan Wynn as young Tonya, Jeremy Irvine as young Sam, Josh Dylan as young Bill, and Hugh Skinner as young Harry.

Check out the movie, in theaters this weekend!