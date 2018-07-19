Jaime King to Star in Upcoming Netflix Zombie Series
Jaime King has landed an exciting new role in an upcoming Netflix series.
The former Hart of Dixie actress will star in Black Summer, which has been ordered straight-to-series for eight episodes.
Jaime is set to play “a mother, torn from her daughter, who embarks upon a harrowing journey, stopping at nothing to find her. Thrust alongside a small group of American refugees, she must brave a hostile new world and make brutal decisions during the most deadly summer of a zombie apocalypse,” according to Deadline.
The show is being created by Karl Schaefer and John Hyams, the guys behind the Syfy zombie apocalypse series Z Nation.