Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Jason Mraz is opening up about his sexuality after a poem he released for Pride Month got people speculating.

The 41-year-old singer previously wrote a line saying “I am bi your side” in his poem for Billboard.com‘s Pride Month feature.

“Honestly, I didn’t realize it was going to be so telling,” Jason told the outlet while discussing the poem in a new interview. “But I’ve had experiences with men, even while I was dating the woman who became my wife. It was like, ‘Wow, does that mean I am gay?’ And my wife laid it out for me. She calls it ‘two spirit,’ which is what the Native Americans call someone who can love both man and woman. I really like that.”

Jason and his wife Christina Carano (pictured in the gallery) got married in 2015 and you can watch clips from their wedding in his latest music video!