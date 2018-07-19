Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Top Stories
Thu, 19 July 2018 at 7:01 pm

Jason Mraz is opening up about his sexuality after a poem he released for Pride Month got people speculating.

The 41-year-old singer previously wrote a line saying “I am bi your side” in his poem for Billboard.com‘s Pride Month feature.

“Honestly, I didn’t realize it was going to be so telling,” Jason told the outlet while discussing the poem in a new interview. “But I’ve had experiences with men, even while I was dating the woman who became my wife. It was like, ‘Wow, does that mean I am gay?’ And my wife laid it out for me. She calls it ‘two spirit,’ which is what the Native Americans call someone who can love both man and woman. I really like that.”

Jason and his wife Christina Carano (pictured in the gallery) got married in 2015 and you can watch clips from their wedding in his latest music video!
Photos: Getty
