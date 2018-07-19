Top Stories
Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality &amp; Experiences with Men

Jason Mraz Talks About His Sexuality & Experiences with Men

Chris Hemsworth &amp; Matt Damon Vacation with Their Families in Spain!

Chris Hemsworth & Matt Damon Vacation with Their Families in Spain!

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 11:25 pm

Jay Hernandez Talks Significance of 'Magnum P.I.' Reboot

Jay Hernandez Talks Significance of 'Magnum P.I.' Reboot

Jay Hernandez poses for a photo with his co-stars Perdita Weeks, Stephen Hill, and Zachary Nighton at a panel for their shows Magnum P.I. on Thursday (July 19) in San Diego, Calif.

The cast of the CBS reboot promoted the upcoming series at 2018 Comic-Con.

Jay opened up about the significance of having a Latino actor play the titular character on the reboot of the beloved franchise.

“There’s a lot of negativity attached to people of color, so it’s really wonderful and bold and special to have this opportunity to put that imagery to tell stories and to be on TV and to have something up there that is in very stark contrast to a lot of what we’re absorbing on a subconscious level,” Jay told Variety.
Just Jared on Facebook
jay hernandez magnum pi comic con 01
jay hernandez magnum pi comic con 02
jay hernandez magnum pi comic con 03
jay hernandez magnum pi comic con 04
jay hernandez magnum pi comic con 05
jay hernandez magnum pi comic con 06
jay hernandez magnum pi comic con 07
jay hernandez magnum pi comic con 08
jay hernandez magnum pi comic con 09
jay hernandez magnum pi comic con 10
jay hernandez magnum pi comic con 11
jay hernandez magnum pi comic con 12
jay hernandez magnum pi comic con 13
jay hernandez magnum pi comic con 14
jay hernandez magnum pi comic con 15
jay hernandez magnum pi comic con 16
jay hernandez magnum pi comic con 17
jay hernandez magnum pi comic con 18

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Comic-Con, Jay Hernandez, Magnum P.I., Perdita Weeks, Stephen Hill, Zachary Knighton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Priscilla Presley carries dead dog at protest for dog meat trade - TMZ
  • Louis Tomlinson reveals why he decided to join X-Factor - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Beyonce pregnant? - TooFab
  • School of Rock on Broadway is coming to an end - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Batwoman series might be coming to TV! - Just Jared Jr