Jay Hernandez Talks Significance of 'Magnum P.I.' Reboot

Jay Hernandez poses for a photo with his co-stars Perdita Weeks, Stephen Hill, and Zachary Nighton at a panel for their shows Magnum P.I. on Thursday (July 19) in San Diego, Calif.

The cast of the CBS reboot promoted the upcoming series at 2018 Comic-Con.

Jay opened up about the significance of having a Latino actor play the titular character on the reboot of the beloved franchise.

“There’s a lot of negativity attached to people of color, so it’s really wonderful and bold and special to have this opportunity to put that imagery to tell stories and to be on TV and to have something up there that is in very stark contrast to a lot of what we’re absorbing on a subconscious level,” Jay told Variety.