Jenny McCarthy Thinks Her House Is Haunted & Posted This Video as Proof!

Jenny McCarthy posted a video to show that her house may actually be haunted!

The TV personality shared a video to her Facebook account with the caption, “HAUNTED! Just happened in my house! I had to look at the security tape to prove it. Ahh!!”

In the video, which features security home footage, you can see Jenny leave the room. After she leaves, it sounds as if someone plays a chord on her piano – except no one is standing near the piano! Jenny then yells for her husband, Donnie Wahlberg.

While the video may appear freaky at first, fans are pointing out in the comments that the chord played sounds very familiar to the sound a Google Home device plays when connecting.

Watch below!