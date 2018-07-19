Top Stories
Thu, 19 July 2018 at 3:13 pm

Kate Mara Celebrates Dawn's Wildlife Initiative 40th Anniversary!

Kate Mara Celebrates Dawn's Wildlife Initiative 40th Anniversary!

Kate Mara keeps it chic in a white dress while attending Dawn’s Wildlife Initiative 40th Anniversary Celebration held at Grand Central Station on Thursday (July 19) in New York City.

The 35-year-old Pose actress serves as a spokesperson for the initiative and hosted the event.

For over 40 years, Dawn dish soap has been an important part of rescuing and releasing more than 75,000 wild animals affected by oil pollution. They’ve donated thousands of bottles to wildlife rescue workers at The Marine Mammal Center and International Bird Rescue.

Kate recently posed in the clothing for international animal rights nonprofit Animal Equality‘s Their Voice Summer 2018 issue.
Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris; Photos: Getty
