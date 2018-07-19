Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Stop By 'Saved By The Bell' Pop-Up Diner

Kim Kardashian and her sisters got a dose of nostalgia this afternoon!

The 37-year-old reality star joined Khloe and Kourtney at the Saved By The Bell pop-up diner on Thursday (July 19) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The diner is themed around the iconic 90′s television show.

The trio were reportedly filming for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Later in the day, Khloe was spotted stopping by brother-in-law Kanye West‘s office in Calabasas, Calif.

Check out the photos below…