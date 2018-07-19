Top Stories
Thu, 19 July 2018 at 11:28 pm

Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Stop By 'Saved By The Bell' Pop-Up Diner

Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Stop By 'Saved By The Bell' Pop-Up Diner

Kim Kardashian and her sisters got a dose of nostalgia this afternoon!

The 37-year-old reality star joined Khloe and Kourtney at the Saved By The Bell pop-up diner on Thursday (July 19) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The diner is themed around the iconic 90′s television show.

The trio were reportedly filming for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Later in the day, Khloe was spotted stopping by brother-in-law Kanye West‘s office in Calabasas, Calif.

Check out the photos below…
kim kardashian khloe kim saved by the bell 01
kim kardashian khloe kim saved by the bell 02
kim kardashian khloe kim saved by the bell 03
kim kardashian khloe kim saved by the bell 04
kim kardashian khloe kim saved by the bell 05
kim kardashian khloe kim saved by the bell 06
kim kardashian khloe kim saved by the bell 07
kim kardashian khloe kim saved by the bell 08
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

