Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors

Why Is 'The Wendy Williams Show' Getting Sued?

Thu, 19 July 2018 at 5:28 pm

Kristin Chenoweth Kicks Off Birthday Celebrations in Her Ariana Grande Apparel!

Kristin Chenoweth Kicks Off Birthday Celebrations in Her Ariana Grande Apparel!

Kristin Chenoweth poses for a photo at the Build Studio on Thursday afternoon (July 19) in New York City.

The Emmy and Tony-winning actress wore a shirt from Ariana Grande‘s The Honeymoon Tour while kicking off celebrations for her upcoming 50th birthday.

Kristin went to Black Tap Burger after the interview for one of their signature milkshakes!

Ariana has said that Kristin is one of her idols and the two of them worked together in Hairspray Live last year.

Make sure to watch Kristin in season two of NBC’s Trial & Error: Lady, Killer.
