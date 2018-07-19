Liam Hemsworth Seemingly Responds to Miley Cyrus Breakup Rumors with This Video

Hours ago, it was reported that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may have split up and ended their engagement, though nothing was confirmed.

Now, Liam appears to be responding to those rumors and letting everyone know they’re totally false!

Liam posted a video to his Instagram Story on Thursday (July 19) of him and Miley dancing in their car. Miley is shaking her finger to indicate no. Then, suddenly, Liam screams and pranks Miley into thinking there’s a problem on the road. Miley, understandably, gets a little perturbed!

Check out screen grabs of the video below, and watch the video here.