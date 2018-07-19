Lily James & Amanda Seyfried Look Chic While Promoting 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' in NYC!

Top Stories
Thu, 19 July 2018

Lily James and Amanda Seyfried are looking fierce while on their promo grind!

The 29-year-old and 32-year-old actresses were spotted out and about promoting Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again on Wednesday (July 18) in New York City.

Lily looked stylish in a pink outfit at ABC Studios while promoting the movie. Amanda started out the day in a bright ensemble with denim shorts, later changing into a black outfit.

The two posed together on the blue carpet at the world premiere of the film on Monday (July 16) in London, England.
