Lily James & Amanda Seyfried Look Chic While Promoting 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' in NYC!

Lily James and Amanda Seyfried are looking fierce while on their promo grind!

The 29-year-old and 32-year-old actresses were spotted out and about promoting Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again on Wednesday (July 18) in New York City.

Lily looked stylish in a pink outfit at ABC Studios while promoting the movie. Amanda started out the day in a bright ensemble with denim shorts, later changing into a black outfit.

The two posed together on the blue carpet at the world premiere of the film on Monday (July 16) in London, England.