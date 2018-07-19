Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Make His Directorial Debut With Film Adaptation of 'Tick,Tick...Boom!'

Lin-Manuel Miranda is about to direct his first film!

The 38-year-old Hamilton playwright will direct Tick, Tick…Boom! for Imagine Entertainment, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed on Thursday (July 19).

The film will be an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by the late Rent playwright, Jonathan Larson. Lin-Manuel also starred in a 2014 stage production of the musical.

The play tells the story of an aspiring composer named Jon, who lives in New York City in 1990. Jon is worried he has made the wrong career choice to be part of the performing arts.

“Jonathan Larson‘s captivating storytelling in Rent first taught me that musicals could be contemporary, true to life, and depict your own experiences. But it was Tick, Tick…Boom! that solidified that drive in me to hone my own voice as a playwright,” Lin-Manuel said in a statement.